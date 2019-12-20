Saga (LON:SAGA) Price Target Cut to GBX 55 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAGA. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Saga in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.61) target price (up previously from GBX 39 ($0.51)) on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saga presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

SAGA stock opened at GBX 48.81 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $548.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. Saga has a 52-week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

