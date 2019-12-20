Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) Trading Down 1.3%

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.74 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), 160,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 213,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.76.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (ASX:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily holds interests in Goldfield Salt Lakes project located in the northern goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Wildhorse Energy Limited and changed its name to Salt Lake Potash Limited in November 2015.

