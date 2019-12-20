Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAFM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $171.74 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.23). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 10.3% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

