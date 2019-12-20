Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $171.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $93.98 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 711.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.