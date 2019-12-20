SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €145.00 ($168.60) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €129.80 ($150.93).

ETR SAP opened at €120.52 ($140.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.47. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a fifty-two week high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

