Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Cowen began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

