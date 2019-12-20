Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRPT. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $125.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

