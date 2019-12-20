Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCPH. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Scpharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $98.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

