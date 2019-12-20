SDL (LON:SDL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price on shares of SDL in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

LON SDL opened at GBX 582 ($7.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.92 million and a P/E ratio of 31.12. SDL has a 52-week low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 630 ($8.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 571.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 521.29.

About SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

