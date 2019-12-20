SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 805.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 826.13 ($10.87).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 880.20 ($11.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 862.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 788.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.60 ($11.85). The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

