Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TYHT opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Shineco has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Shineco worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

