Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.16 on Monday. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $224.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Shore Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 285,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.