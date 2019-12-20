Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSON. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 707.60 ($9.31).

PSON opened at GBX 626.40 ($8.24) on Wednesday. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 663.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 769.64.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £2,097.60 ($2,759.27).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

