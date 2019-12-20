Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.