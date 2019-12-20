Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $29.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares in the company, valued at $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $363,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

