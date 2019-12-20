Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Guy Talarico Buys 7,150 Shares

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 4,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

