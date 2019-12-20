Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SONO. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Sonos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.60 and a beta of 1.62. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 562.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 142,031 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

