Southwest Gas Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Southwest Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

SWX opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 203.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 134,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 93.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

