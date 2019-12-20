SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.00

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.81.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.