SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Down 0%

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.75 and last traded at $85.75, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QWLD. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 585.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 76,867 shares during the last quarter.

