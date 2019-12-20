SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.83 and last traded at $113.83, 505 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 84,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 485.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 247.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 798.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter.

