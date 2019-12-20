Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) President Sells $14,976.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $14,976.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 157,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market cap of $373.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of -0.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 99,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $2,242,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

