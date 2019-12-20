Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SSIF opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Friday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.36.

Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

