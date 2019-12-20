St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) PT Raised to GBX 450

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:SMP opened at GBX 473.50 ($6.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 458.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 433.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 492 ($6.47).

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

