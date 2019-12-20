Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.Steelcase also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCS. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

SCS stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,388,910.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

