Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE:SCS opened at $21.75 on Friday. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $136,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,388,910.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $48,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $754,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

