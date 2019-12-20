Stephens Begins Coverage on Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Super League Gaming news, major shareholder Mark Jung acquired 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $693,057.60. Insiders acquired 55,463 shares of company stock worth $782,987 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $2,532,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

