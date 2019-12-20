Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the average daily volume of 70 call options.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.