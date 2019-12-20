STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

SSKN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.40.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

