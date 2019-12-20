SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMMT. TheStreet lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of SMMT opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 1,432.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.