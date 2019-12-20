Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Switch’s score:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Switch stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Switch has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.11, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $793,314.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,497,231.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $927,600.00. Insiders have sold 337,933 shares of company stock worth $5,296,356 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

