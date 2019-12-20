Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lowered to Sell at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.13.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.14. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,134. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

