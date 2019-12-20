Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TBND) to Issue — Dividend of $0.14

Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TBND) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:TBND opened at $24.13 on Friday. Tactical Income ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17.

