Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 176,062 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TME shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion and a PE ratio of 59.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 1,315,604 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

