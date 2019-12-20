Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Down 0.2%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.32 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.35 ($0.16), approximately 648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.16).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

