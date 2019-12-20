Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $119.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Shares of TXN opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

