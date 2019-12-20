The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

RUBI stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.64.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $93,640.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,130.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,709 shares of company stock worth $1,291,397 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 98.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

