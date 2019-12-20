THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. THL Credit posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover THL Credit.

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in THL Credit during the second quarter worth $1,890,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in THL Credit by 47.1% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 486,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 155,793 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of THL Credit by 13.4% in the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 39,914 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of THL Credit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,814,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRD stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $196.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is presently 78.50%.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THL Credit (TCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.