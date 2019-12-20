Thor Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,551 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,889% compared to the average volume of 631 put options.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thor Industries by 122.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 136.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on THO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of THO stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

