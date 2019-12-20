Thuan Pham Sells 20,000 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at $139,296,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:UBER opened at $29.99 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $165,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.