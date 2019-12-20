Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 249746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55.

Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

