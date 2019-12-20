Tokenomy Achieves Market Cap of $5.94 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Indodax, LATOKEN and Tokenomy. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $41,165.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00188328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.01231446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenomy Token Profile

Tokenomy launched on January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, LATOKEN, Indodax, CoinBene, LBank and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

