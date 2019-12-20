Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.09, 15,420 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 356,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNXP. ValuEngine downgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.35) by ($1.34). On average, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

