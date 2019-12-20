Traders Buy High Volume of Rite Aid Put Options (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 12,806 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,804% compared to the average daily volume of 328 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

