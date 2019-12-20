Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,092 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,617% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.60.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 2U by 159.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in 2U by 514.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

