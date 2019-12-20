Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. Tricida has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). Research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $62,840.00. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $30,858.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,119.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 673,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,220. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tricida by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

See Also: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.