TTC Achieves Market Cap of $9.04 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, TTC has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $248,250.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.43 or 0.06360008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 836,804,942 coins and its circulating supply is 379,779,786 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.