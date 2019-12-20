Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Sells $641,125.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,547,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $671,025.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,080,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,745,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,224,000 after purchasing an additional 177,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,225,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $17,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

