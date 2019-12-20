Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Sells $671,025.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $671,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,930,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50.

Shares of TPTX opened at $62.08 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

