Tyler Wall Sells 12,109 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTNX opened at $31.74 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 240,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 62.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $4,936,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

